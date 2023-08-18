L & S Advisors Inc Buys New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $5,377,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $1,534,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $399.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $428.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

