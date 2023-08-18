L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 4,440 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

