Kroger (NYSE:KR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KR. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Get Kroger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

Kroger Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,859. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.