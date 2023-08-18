KRM22 (LON:KRM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.00

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48), with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.53).

KRM22 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.71. The company has a market capitalization of £13.55 million, a P/E ratio of -461.11 and a beta of -0.10.

Get KRM22 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KRM22 news, insider Thomas Keith Todd purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £1,980 ($2,511.73). Company insiders own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

KRM22 Company Profile

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, a digital risk register that brings risk policies and operational controls; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital market firms to identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse; MARIA, a custom risk scoring system that allow to create internal metrics on customers performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KRM22 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRM22 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.