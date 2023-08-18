Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Phillip D. Carrai Sells 4,500 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $71,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KTOS opened at $15.30 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.