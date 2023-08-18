KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Trading Down 4.1%

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.72. Approximately 3,551,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 19,036,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.