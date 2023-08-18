Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. Koss has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.63.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koss by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

