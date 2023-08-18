Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Shares Up 3.3%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.85. 56,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 116,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.
Koninklijke DSM Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
About Koninklijke DSM
Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.
