Kokoswap Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001232 BTC on major exchanges. Kokoswap has a market cap of $83.57 million and approximately $23,776.84 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

