KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company's stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $455.50.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $5.01 on Thursday, reaching $477.96. 765,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,249. KLA has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $517.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.50 and a 200 day moving average of $423.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in KLA by 819.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 38.2% during the second quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in KLA by 13.2% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

