Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

KNTK has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinetik from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KNTK

Kinetik Trading Down 2.4 %

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.63. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $40.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at $2,515,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.