Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Lake Street Capital

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KE. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $719.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $496.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

