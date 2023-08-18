Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several other research reports. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS traded down $21.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,315,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,157. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.87. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,765.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

