Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Kernel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ KRNLW opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Kernel Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kernel Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kernel Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,363,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

