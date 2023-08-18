Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 753 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,363 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after acquiring an additional 411,508 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $810,763,000 after buying an additional 1,457,705 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

TJX stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.46. 2,023,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.