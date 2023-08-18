Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 2,437 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.32.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LOW traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.68. 570,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,599. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

