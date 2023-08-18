Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 2,235 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,591,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,456,289. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

