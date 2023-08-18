Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $9.11 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Prologis were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.79. 433,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,820. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

