Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

