Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $12.17 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Netflix were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Burney Co. grew its position in Netflix by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,367 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $404.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.51 and its 200-day moving average is $372.72. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

