Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 2,089 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Oracle were worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,896. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $313.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $101.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

