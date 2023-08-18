Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Trading 3.4% Higher

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.82 and last traded at $48.80. 72,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 375,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Kemper's revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.67%.

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 4.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Kemper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 2.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

