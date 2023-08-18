Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

KRNY remained flat at $8.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,554. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $528.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.84%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $35,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $35,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtland E. Fields acquired 7,800 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $65,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $129,132. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 908.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.