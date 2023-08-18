Kava (KAVA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42.92 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $488.04 million and $42.92 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00039884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00028009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 701,316,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,306,825 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

