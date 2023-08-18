Kaspa (KAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $792.28 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $792.28 million and $21.90 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,219,320,664 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,207,321,005.2566. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03616194 USD and is down -8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $19,564,981.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

