Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. Kamada had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Kamada updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kamada Stock Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a P/E ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Get Kamada alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kamada by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kamada by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 8,984.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 47,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KMDA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.