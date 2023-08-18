Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Kamada updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMDA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

