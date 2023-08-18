Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kamada Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $262.20 million, a P/E ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kamada had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kamada by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Featured Stories

