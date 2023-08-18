Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Kamada updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kamada Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.83 on Friday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Kamada alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMDA

About Kamada

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.