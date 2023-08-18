Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Kamada updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMDA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Featured Stories

