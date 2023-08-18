Kamada Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kamada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. Kamada had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

