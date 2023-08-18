KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.87

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $10.95. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 381,376 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $369.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.05.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

