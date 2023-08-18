Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of other reports. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.75.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 0.1 %

KALU stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.