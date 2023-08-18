Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.20. 4,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,050. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $229.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kadant news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kadant by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kadant by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

