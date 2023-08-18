Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.38.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.13. 1,309,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,246 shares in the company, valued at $28,062,711.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,062,711.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $871,398. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $127,934,000 after acquiring an additional 399,466 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.