Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €30.02 ($32.63) and last traded at €30.12 ($32.74). 27,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.16 ($32.78).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

