JT Stratford LLC Sells 865 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

JT Stratford LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.