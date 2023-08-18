JT Stratford LLC Sells 251 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.62. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.