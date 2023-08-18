JT Stratford LLC Sells 251 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.62. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
