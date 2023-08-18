JT Stratford LLC Purchases Shares of 2,065 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $3,778,667. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day moving average of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $174.00.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.59%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.