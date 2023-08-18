JT Stratford LLC Invests $295,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after buying an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,258,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.27 and its 200 day moving average is $255.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.