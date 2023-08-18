JT Stratford LLC Invests $295,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after buying an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,258,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.27 and its 200 day moving average is $255.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
