JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Shares Down 0.9%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 455.50 ($5.78) and last traded at GBX 456 ($5.78). Approximately 179,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 247,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($5.84).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £693.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,112.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 18.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 482.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.68.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

