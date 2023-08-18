JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.8% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 2.57% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.84. 4,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,256. The company has a market capitalization of $336.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $91.79.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

