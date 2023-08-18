JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Position Trimmed by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lowered its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. JOYY comprises approximately 0.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of JOYY worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 11.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in JOYY by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 243,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,254. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.60.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.32. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $583.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.16%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

