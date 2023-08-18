Jonathan Shellabear Acquires 150,000 Shares of NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Stock

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Shellabear purchased 150,000 shares of NICO Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,400.00 ($40,519.48).
Jonathan Shellabear also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Jonathan Shellabear purchased 100,000 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$51,000.00 ($33,116.88).
NICO Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 23.94.
About NICO Resources
NICO Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Australia. It owns a 100% interest in the Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt project and Claude Hills project located in Western Australia. NICO Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.
