John H. Heyman Sells 5,423 Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) CEO John H. Heyman sold 5,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $54,555.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,759,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,705,489.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Snap One Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Snap One by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 1,447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap One from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

