JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ODD

Oddity Tech Trading Up 3.1 %

ODD opened at $45.31 on Monday. Oddity Tech has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.