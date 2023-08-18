J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JJSF. Benchmark upped their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ JJSF traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $163.70. The stock had a trading volume of 46,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.26. J&J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $127.80 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.55.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.41. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total value of $491,008.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $262,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,474,889.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total value of $491,008.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,618 shares of company stock valued at $806,305 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 260.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

