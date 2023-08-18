JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 9,273 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $220,604.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,239,050.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 9,273 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $220,604.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,239,050.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $398,934.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,749,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 617,106 shares of company stock worth $17,106,584. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. Research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.