Jeffrey S. Cook Sells 1,232 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey S. Cook sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $13,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,527 shares in the company, valued at $38,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHG traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 83,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $154.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $80.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

Featured Articles

