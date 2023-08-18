Jeffrey S. Cook Sells 1,232 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stock

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2023

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHGGet Free Report) COO Jeffrey S. Cook sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $13,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,527 shares in the company, valued at $38,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHG traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 83,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $154.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $80.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BHG

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.