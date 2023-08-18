Jefferies Financial Group Trims Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Target Price to GBX 8,805

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 9,145 ($116.01) to GBX 8,805 ($111.70) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $72.05 during midday trading on Friday. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $75.57.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
