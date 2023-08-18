Jefferies Financial Group Trims Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Target Price to GBX 8,805

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 9,145 ($116.01) to GBX 8,805 ($111.70) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $72.05 during midday trading on Friday. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $75.57.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

